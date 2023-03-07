TROY – The Bethlehem Girls Varsity Basketball team lost to powerhouse Albany 57-49 in the Section two, Class AA final at Hudson Valley Community College on Friday, March 3.

The first quarter was the difference in the game with the Falcons jumping out to a big lead early and outsourcing Bethlehem 15-5 in the period. The Eagles matched Albany for the rest of the game and even outscored them in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to erase the deficit.

Ellie Cerf and Kaitlyn Robbins each netted 14 points for Bethlehem. Cerf knocked down two three-pointers.

Caroline Davis had 11 points and Paige Davenport had four for the Eagles.

Davis and Robbins were named to the Section 2 All-Tournament team for their sectional play.

To open the gallery click here or on a photo below to swipe/click through the photos.