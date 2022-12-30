AMSTERDAM – It was a battle from the start between two top-ranked teams with the Colonie Girls Varsity Basketball team taking on Webster-Schroeder on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the Amsterdam Holiday College Showcase.

The Raiders’ defense was strong through the contest, but its offense sputtered in the first half trailing 31-14. Colonie came back in the second half, outscoring Schroeder in the 3rd and 4th quarters behind Jayla Tyler’s scoring and aggressive defense of Gabrielle Martin and Isabella Franchi.

The Raiders closed the gap to three points with 1:52 left in the game, but Webster hit its foul shots to ice the victory.

“Our defense was good, but we just dug ourselves too big of a hole when we were down that much,” Colonie Head Coach Heather Dibiase said.

Tyler led Colonie with 24 points, Franchi had 9 and Martin netted 8.

It was the Raiders first loss of the season.

To open the photo gallery of the game click here or click on a photo below to swipe/click through the rest.