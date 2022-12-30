AMSTERDAM – Bethlehem fell 63-58 to a Simsbury (Conn.) team at the Amsterdam Holiday College Showcase on Wednesday, Dec. 28. It is the first loss for the Eagles this season and was a battle from start to finish.

Simsbury jumped ahead early, leading 31-24 but clawed back into the game in the second half with solid defense from Hannah Lauenstein, Kaitlyn Robbins, Makaya McCann and Katherine Bannigan. Ellie Cerf had some solid drives from the point as well.

Junior forward Caroline Davis led the Eagles with 22 points in the contest.

Bethlehem is 7-1 on the season.

