LATHAM – The Bethlehem boys swimming team traveled to Shaker on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and swam away with a 86-72 win.

Although the Eagle swimmers dominated the top slots in all the contests, the 200 freestyle was a competitive race. Bethlehem’s Ewan Izzard swam a 1:57.77 to Shaker’s Dylan Reichl’s 1:57.98. Eagle Owen Ikasalo came in third at 1:59.76.

Here are the rest of the results.

200 Medley Relay: 1) B-Hartman, Moore, Berin, Norfleet, 2) B-Zheng, Meo, King, Noonan 3) B-Rinckey, Sahota, Wang, Wloszczynski.

200 Individual Medley: 1) B-Andrew Hartman, 2) B-Colin King, 3) S-Everest Kuang.

50 Freestyle: 1) B-James Moore, 2) B-Patrick Noonan, 3) B-Joey Meo.

100 Butterfly: 1) B-Colin King, 2) B-Benjamin Berin, 3) S-Dylan Reichl.

100 Freestyle: 1) B-Patrick Noonan, 2) B-Dominic Norfleet, 3) S-Everest Kuang.

500 Freestyle: 1) B-Owen Ikasalo, 2) B-Alexander Wang, 3) B-Ian Savage.

200 Freestyle Relay: 1) S-Kuang, Adelstein, Lowe, Reichl 2) S-Siegfeld, Shoaib, Chen, Tyagi. Note: Bethlehem Teams swam EX

100 Backstroke: 1) S-Evan Darmetko, 2) S-Aden Siegfeld, 3) S-Haadi Shoaib. Note: Bethlehem swam EX

100 Breaststroke: 1) S-Landon Langley, 2) S-Yunhan Chen. Note: Bethlehem swam EX

400 Freestyle Relay: 1) S-Reichl, Adelstein, Salvi, Kuang 2) S-Darmetko, Siegfeld, Tyagi, Langley. Note: Bethlehem swam EX

Below are 51 photos from the event. To open the gallery click here or on one of the photos to click/swipe through the rest.