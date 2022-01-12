ALABANY — The Falcons handed the Eagles its first loss of the season on Tuesday, Jan. 11, by a score of 53-38.

Maren Louridas led Bethlehem with 17 points while Kaitlyn Robbins had nine, Carline Davis had five and Christine Schrempf had three. Paige Davenport and Lidia Boucher chipped in two each.

Albany’s Shonyae Edmonds led all scorers with 26 while Imani Walcott had 10 and Azera Gates had five.

Bethlehem will host Burnt Hills and Albany will play at Troy on Friday, Jan. 14.

