LOUDONVILLE — The Eagles of Loudonville Christian School rolled over Doane Stuart, 67-40, in a Central Hudson Valley League matchup on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Nathan Scott led LCS with 22 points while Mike Marshall had 20. Eli Woods had 12 points, Skye Keparutis had seven and Anthony Pevzner had six points.

Julius Brown, of Doane Stuart, led all scorers with 30 points.

LCS will play at Berlin High School on Saturday, Jan. 8.

