COLONIE — Bethlehem scored three times in the second period and twice in the third to beat the Capital District Jets 5-0 in a Section II matchup on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Tyler Fabian scored twice for The Eagles and Dane Jones scored a goal and had three assists. Will Clark and Liam Parry had a goal each for Bethlehem while Jackson Adams, Will Bievenue, Cameron Smith and Tyler Bitely each had an assist.

Michael LaCouture had 28 saves for the Jets and Rory Cairns had 18 saves for Bethlehem.

Bethlehem (3-0-1, 5-1-2) is in second place and will host first-place Adirondack on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The Jets (2-5, 5-5) — with players from Colonie, Shaker, Columbia, Averill Park, and Tamarac — will travel to Rome on Friday, Jan. 7 to play a non-league game against Mohawk Valley.

