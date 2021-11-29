ALBANY — Hockey season is here.

The Capital District Jets, a combination of students from Colonie, Shaker, Averill Park, Columbia, and Tamarac high schools, is 1-0 after beating the Mohawks 5-2 in the season opener on Saturday, Nov. 27.

A day before, the team scrimmaged LaSalle Institute at the Albany County Hockey Facility and also had a scrimmage against Christian Brothers Academy on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Against the Mohawks, five different players scored a goal: Deaglan Baltzel, Cameron Fanfa, Colin Fish, Joshua McKinney and Brandan Walsh.

Fish, Walsh and McKinney also had an assist each as did Anthony Ferrera and Kyle Millington.

Paola Coppola and Brayden Kehoe had goals for the Mohawks, a team comprised of students from Niskayuna, Schenectady, Albany and Amsterdam high schools.

Michael LaCouture had 18 saves for the Jets while Alex Doehla had 25 for the Mohawks.

The Jets will play at Albany Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and host Glens Falls on Friday, Dec. 3.

