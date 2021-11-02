COLONIE — The Brothers saw their soccer season come to an end with a 2-0 loss to Shenendehowa in the Class AA finals.

The Brothers came into the post season as the No. 7 seed and beat the No. 10 seed from Columbia 5-2, No. 2 seed Shaker by a score of 2-0 and the No. 6 seed Guilderland in overtime by a score of 1-0 to earn a trip to play the No. 1 seed from Shen in the finals. Shen had a bye in the opening round and then beat No. 8 seed Albany and No. 5 seed Niskayuna.

Against CBA, Mark Makhatadze and Lochlain Clarke scored and keeper Noah Flint recorded the shutout.

Shen (14-0-4) will represent Section II in the state tournament and will play Fayetteville-Manlius, of Section III, at Herkimer County Community College on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the rest of click here if you are viewing this on a news app.