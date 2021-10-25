GUILDERLAND — The Dutchmen got by CBA, 17-7, in a key Class AA matchup 17-7 Friday, Oct. 22.

The win over the now 5-2 Brothers, secures a playoff spot for the 5-2 Dutchmen heading into the last week of the regular season.

The Brothers scored first on a 1-yard run by fullback Brenden Simek and Guilderland tied it up on a 5-yard pass from quarterback Ty Santabarbara to Aidan Chrysler.

The game was knotted through three but in the fourth Santabarbara muscled in from five yards out and Dillon Blanchard hit his second extra point of the game giving the Dutch a 14-7 lead. Blanchard then hit a 28-yard field goal to round out the scoring at 17-7.

The Dutch will play its last regular season game at home against Schenectady on Friday, Oct. 29 and CBA will host Shenendehowa.

