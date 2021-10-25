COLONIE — The Bethlehem girls advanced to the Class AA semifinals by beating Colonie 1-0 on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Bethlehem, the No. 5 seed, will play the No. 1 seed Shenendehowa on Wednesday, Oct. Oct. 27 at Mechanicville High School. The game is slated to kick off at 6:30 p.m. No. 2 seed Shaker is playing No. 3 Columbia two hours before that game. The winners playing for the Class AA championship on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Sillwater High School with the game scheduled to start at noon.

In a hard-fought game against the No. 4 seed from Colonie, Liz Ramsey scored the game’s lone goal. Sophia Soka had the shutout in goal for the Eagles.

