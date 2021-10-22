LATHAM — Midway through the second overtime between Shaker and Bethlehem, Karleigh Mirabile scored her third goal of the game to give The Bison a 3-2 win over the Eagles.

Shaker, the No. 4 seed, will now play the No. 1 seed from Shenendehowa on Thursday, Oct. 28, at Shen in the semifinals. In the other bracket, Saratoga, the No. 3 seed, will play at Guilderland, the No. 2 seed. The championship is slated for Oct. 31.

Shaker scored first against the No. 5 seed Bethlehem and carried a 1-0 lead into the third quarter. Bethlehem tied it up in the third before Shaker took the lead 2-1. With about two minutes left on the clock, Bethlehem’s Caitlin McInerney scored her second goal of the night to knot the game at two and send it into overtime.

The two teams played even through the first 10 minutes of sudden death and half of the second before Mirabile scored the game winner.

For Shaker, Keara Papa and Annabel Kelsey had assists while Davin Testo had 10 saves in goal.

Haley Backlund had an assist for Bethlehem while goalie Teagan Rosencranse had 14 saves.

