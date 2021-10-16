LATHAM — It wasn’t pretty, but Shaker moved to 6-0 with a 14-12 win over Guilderland on Friday, Oct. 15.

Guilderland led 3-0 at the half on a 29-yard field goal by Dillon Blanchard but on the second play of the third quarter, Shaker running back Kyle Yusuf scored on a nine-yard run and the extra point gave the Bison a 7-0 lead.

On their next possession, Shaker quarterback Jake Iacobaccio ran 42 yards for a score and the extra point put Shaker up 14-3.

Late in the fourth, the Bison opted to take a safety rather than try to punt the ball from deep in its own territory and after getting the ball back, Guilderland quarterback Ty Santabarbara hit Aidan Chrysler for a 15-yard touchdown and the extra point brought Guilderland within two with about a minute and a half left on the clock.

The Dutchmen’s onside kick went out of bounds and Shaker ran out the clock for the win.

Shaker will play at Bethlehem on Friday, Oct. 22, before hosting Saratoga for its final regular season game on Friday, Oct. 29.

Guilderland (4-2) will host CBA (5-1) on Oct. 22 and Schenectady on Oct. 29.

