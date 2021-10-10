COLONIE — The battle of two unbeaten Class AA teams was the most anticipated game of the week and Shaker came out on top, beating CBA 19-13.

The win, in front of a huge crowd cheering on both teams with schools in Colonie, moves Shaker to 5-0 and drops CBA to 5-1.

CBA scored first on a 13-yard run by Donald Jones, but it was followed up less than two minutes later by a 31-yard touchdown run by Shaker’s Malachi Moore.

In the second quarter, Shaker standout Porter Ninstant scored on an 11-yard run to give the Bison a 13-7 lead heading into halftime.

Jones’ second touchdown of the game, a 10-year-run about midway through the third, knotted the game at 13 heading into the fourth.

Following a fumbled snap, Ninstant scored the game winner, a 10-yard run, with 1:09 left in the game.

CBA will play at Saratoga and Shaker will host Guilderland on Friday, Oct. 15.

