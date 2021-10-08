LATHAM — The Lady Dutch came to Shaker and beat the Lady Bison in four sets on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Guilderland won the first set 20-25, the second set 21-25 and the fourth set 20-25. Shaker took the third set 25-16.

For Shaker Peyton Strand had 13 kills and Sofia Marra had 11 kills. Katie Dickerson had 16 assists, six points and seven digs for Guilderland while Emily Norgrove had 15 kills, eight points and 15 digs and Lauren Hoyle had 13 kills, six points and 15 digs.

Shaker (3-6) will play at Colonie on Tuesday, Oct. 12 and host Schenectady on Thursday, Oct. 14.

Guilderland (5-5) will host Burnt Hills Ballston Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 12 and Columbia on Thursday, Oct. 14.

