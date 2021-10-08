BETHLEHEM — The girls tennis team had its last regular season match at Colonie on Thursday, Oct. 7, and walked away with a 9-0 win and a perfect, 15-0 record.

The day before, the team had Senior Day at home against Averill Park and won the match 8-1.

In the 15 matches, Bethlehem won 122 sets and lost 13.

In the match against Averill Park, Kirsten Phang, who is playing in the No. 1 spot, beat Nicole Wing 6-1, 6-0. Against Colonie Phang had a competitive match against the Raiders No. 1 player, Olivia Hoffman, but won in two sets, 6-2, 7-5.

Playing in the No. 2 spot against Averill Park, Anna Pelles defeated Sydney Ferguson 6-0, 6-1. Playing in the No. 2 spot against Colonie, Zara Pattison defeated Emma Graves, 6-0, 6-0.

Playing in the No. 3 spot against Averill Park, Pattison defeated Gwen Jamison 6-0, 6-0. In the No. 3 spot against Colonie Purbayi Patil beat Kristine Kim 6-0, 6-0.

In the No. 4 spot against Averill Park Hope Brown beat Dayna Densmore 6-1, 6-0. Against Colonie in the No. 4 spot Rayka Kogut defeated Gina Ramundo 6-1, 6-0.

Playing in the No. 5 spot against Averill Kogut defeated Danielle LaPier 6-0, 6-0. Against Colonie Natalee Huli defeated Rachel Rose 6-0, 6-1.

Sectionals will begin within the next week.

Playing in the No. 6 spot against Averill Park, Suzie Amirbekian beat Avery Kittleson, 6-3, 6-2. Against Colonie Huli defeated Sanica Silva 6-0, 6-1.

