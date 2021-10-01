LATHAM — In a rematch of last year’s Suburban Council championship, cancelled minutes before the game was to begin, Shenendehowa bested Shaker 3-1 on Thursday, Sept. 30, giving the Blue Bison its first loss of the season.

Shen jumped out to a 2-0 goal lead at the half with goals by Georgia Greene on an assist by Emily Silva Brook Delsignore, on an assist by Ella White.

Shaker had a chance to tie it at one when Vivian Nartley beat Shen goalie Eva Pfloom but defender Courtney Miller came out of nowhere to kick the ball over the net.

Shaker got on the board early in the second half on a goal by Olivia Pardo, with an assist by Abigail Dranichak but Shen got an insurance goal off the foot of Delignore with an assit by Ella McDonald.

In goal, Pflomm had a dozen saves for Shen and Lauren McCullouch had nine for the Blue Bison (6-1.)

Last year, a Shaker player tested positive for COVID-19 and the team was forced to forfeit. Shen, though, refused the concession and the two teams were crowned co-champs.

Shaker will play at Albany on Saturday, Oct. 2 and at Saratoga on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

