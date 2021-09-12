LATHAM — Shaker opened the 2021 season in front of a huge Student Section at home with a resounding win over Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake, 28-7.

The Bison got on the board first with a 47-yard run by sophomore quarterback Jake Iacobaccio in the first quarter.

In the second, Iacobaccio hit Dwayne Newkirk for what turned into an 87-yard touchdown and then the CBA starting quarterback for CBA during the Fall II season scored another TD on the ground with a 45-yard scamper into the end zone.

Porter Ninstant rounded off the Bison scoring with a 75-yard run up the sideline.

Steve Sadek hit all four extra points for Shaker.

Burnt Hills, a perennial Class A powerhouse, scored its lone touchdown of the game on a 3-yard run by Luke Zoller in the fourth quarter.

Shaker will next play at Schenectady on Saturday, Sept. 18.

