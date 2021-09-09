LATHAM — The Shaker field hockey team shut out Bethlehem, 2-0, at home on Wednesday, Sept. 8 to move to 1-1.

Bethlehem was playing its regular season opener.

Karleigh Mirable scored what was the game winner on a penalty shot with 2:42 left in the second period and Abby Schneider added insurance with 9:30 left in the third.

In goal, Davin Testo had the shutout for Shaker with 10 saves and Teagan Rosencranse had eight saves.

Shaker will play at Guilderland on Friday, Sept. 10, and at Burnt Hills on Monday, Sept. 13.

Bethlehem will host Shen on Friday, Sept. 10 and then host Guilderland on Monday, Sept. 13.

