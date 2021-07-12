BETHLEHEM — Tri-Village won the District 14 11U Little League championship by getting by Colonie 6-2 on Sunday, July 11.

It was the second time in three days the two teams squared off, the first on Friday, July 9, with Tri-Village coming out on top 6-5 with a walk off RBI hit by Jake B. in the bottom of the sixth

The Tri-Village squad will now face the winner of District 17, based in Dutchess County, at its home field, Magee Park, on Saturday, July 17.

In Friday’s game, Jonathan L. went 3 for 4 with an RBI for Tri-Village while Jake B. went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Scott H. went 1 for 4 with a grand slam home run. Oliver H., Dan L. and Jacob L. added hits.

For Colonie, Jackson L. went 3 for 4, Billy T. went 3 for 3, Richie S. went 2 for 4, Cam E. went 2 for 4 and Mason C. went 2 for 2 and Chase H. went 2 for 4. Cristiano L. went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and Justin H. added a hit to round out the offense for Colonie.

Four pitchers split the duties for Tri-Village with John B. getting the win.

During the championship game on Sunday, Jake B. went 2 for 3 with two RBIs while Jonathan L., Scott H., John B., and Jacob L. adding hits for Tri-Village.

For Colonie, Cam E. went 2 for 3 with two RBIs while Chase H., Richie S. went 1 for 3, Justin H. went 1 for 2 and Mikey G. went 1 for 2.

Jake B. started for Tri-Village going five and a third and giving up two runs on five hits while striking out eight and walking three. Oliver H. pitched the last two-thirds and gave up a hit while striking out two.

For Colonie, Billy T. started and went and went an inning and two-thirds giving up five runs on two hits, while striking out two and walking three. Jackson L. finished up and gave up a run on four hits while striking out one and walking one.

The annual 11U All Star tournament began on June 26 and was made difficult by repeated rain delays and cancelations but the parents and coaches from the District 14 teams — that included Twin Town and East Greenbush out of Rensselaer County — made it work.

Information generated by scorekeepers using Game Changer.

Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the rest.