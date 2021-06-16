COLONIE — Christian Brother Academy beat Shaker 7-4 on Tuesday, June 15, to win its first Section II, Class AA title since 1987.

The Brothers jumped out to an early lead, scoring four runs in the bottom half of the first inning and the starting pitcher, lefty CJ Kuentzel, kept the Bison off balance and scoreless until giving up a home run to Joe Karpiez in the top of the fifth. CBA came back with two of their own in the bottom half of the inning and added another in the bottom of the sixth.

Shaker scored three in the top of the seventh but it was too little, too late.

Ryan Bilka went 3 for 4 with an RBI at the plate and the shortstop came in in relief to get the last three outs for CBA. Jackson Lilley went 2 for 3 with an RBI, Luke Szepek went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Will Baumann went 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

Karpiez went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Shaker offense while Javion Wiggs went 1 for 4 with an RBI.

Kuentzel got the win, going five innings and giving up one run on five hits while walking two and striking out 11.

Ryan Bates took the loss, going five innings and giving up six runs on eight hits while two and striking out five.

Because of COVID-19, there are is not a regional or state competition this year.

