BETHLEHEM — The girls lacrosse team won its second consecutive Section II, Class A title on Monday, June 14, by beating Shen 6-5.

In one of the more exciting, physical games in the spring season abbreviated because of a Fall II season, the lead changed often between the two standout teams that started out scoring with a flurry.

Shen got on the board first, but it didn’t take long before Bethlehem senior Avery Jones tied it up at one. Two minutes later, freshman Caroline Marotta gave the Eagles a 2-1 lead. Shen scored the next three until Lauren Riker capitalized on a pass from Marotta to bring Bethlehem to within one with nine minutes left in the half.

Marotta then hit Riker again, who put it away to tie the game with five minutes left in the half. Not a minute later, Riker made the most out of another Marotta pass and gave the Eagles a 5-4 lead with 3:30 left in the half.

Shen tied it up at 5, but Riker had her fourth goal of the game with a 14:10 left and it turned out to be the game winner.

Four different players scored for Shen: Lauren Shanahan, Kira Tucker, Payton Kisling and Sara Stalica.

In goal, Bethlehem keeper Riley Donovan had five saves while Clare Tucker had six saves for Shen.

Bethlehem won the title in 2019, but COVID-19 erased the entire season in 2020. There is no regional or state competition this year.

