BETHLEHEM — Shaker came to town for the last game of the regular season on Saturday, June 5, and beat The Eagles by a score of 12-5.

The Bison jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first quarter and took a 6-1 lead into the half. Bethlehem scored four goals in the third to make it a 7-5 game heading into the final 12 minutes but Shaker scored five unanswered for the win.

Own Wilson scored six goals to lead shaker while Matt Calicchia had two goals and an assist. Zach Mein, Michael LaCouture, Collin Brant and James Easton each had a goal and an assist for Shaker.

Tyler Richards led the Eagles by scoring all five goals.

In goal Ryan Mazzariello had 10 saves for Shaker and Tyler Novak had 14 for Bethlehem.

Shaker will host CBA on Tuesday in the first round of the post season while Bethlehem will play at Shen on June 9.

Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the Shaker vs. Bethlehem game.