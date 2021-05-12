DELMAR — CBA exploded with eight runs in the final two innings to beat Bethlehem 9-2 on Tuesday, May 11.

The home team, playing its inaugural season on the brand new varsity baseball field, had a 2-1 lead after five but the Brothers scored twice in the sixth and then six batters drove in six runs in the final inning.

Seven different Brothers had hits with Luke Szepek going 2 for 3 and three runs scored and AJ Hicks going 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.

CJ Franchini went 3 for 5 to lead Bethlehem at the plate while Caden Bernardo went 2 for 3 with a double and a triple.

On the mound, Noah Anderson started for CBA, going three and a third, giving up one run on four hits while walking two and striking out three. Four relievers gave up one run on five hits while walking three and striking out five.

Steve Shaw went five innings for Bethlehem, giving up a run on three hits while walking one and striking out four. Three relievers gave up eight runs on six hits while walking five and striking out one.

Bethlehem, 1-5, will host Averill Park today and at Albany Academy tomorrow. CBA, 4-1, will play at Columbia on Friday and will play a double header against Nisky on Saturday.

