BALLSTON SPA — The Guilderland softball team scored nine runs against the home team Scotties on Friday, May 7, but still came up well short, losing the Suburban Council matchup 22-9.

The game lasted six innings before it was called because of the mercy rule.

Guilderland (1-1, 1-1) fell behind 8-3 after three innings but came within two after back to back home runs by Kendall Rafferty and Irene Dill.

Ballston Spa, though, poured it on with seven runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth.

Caitlyn Price and Riley Callahan split the pitching duties for Guilderland, giving up 22 runs on 18 hits. Hadley Donnelly got the win for Ballston Spa, going all seven innings and giving up nine runs on seven hits.

Rafferty went 2 for 3 for Guilderland while Livia Wiltsie went 5 for 5, Ana Pilkey went 3 for 5 and Ana Gold went 2 for 3 with a home run for Ballston Spa.

Guilderland will play at Niskayuna this afternoon and host Albany on Wednesday, May 12.

