GUILDERLAND — The Dutchmen will meet the Bison for the Fall II Class AA championship.

Guilderland got by Shen on Friday, April 23, and Shaker beat CBA to set up the match up to wrap up what was a unique year made so by COVID-19.

The two teams met in week two of the abbreviated season moved to March after all high-risk sports were cancelled last fall due to the pandemic, and Shaker came out on top 35-25. Guilderland put up the most points against the Bison all year.

On Friday, Guilderland beat Shen 17-14 on two touchdowns by quarterback Logan Broomhall and then set up a game winning, 20-yard field goal by Dillon Blanchard.

Guilderland took a 14-0 lead into the half but Shen scored twice in the third to tie the game until the game winner by Blanchard late in the fourth.

Shaker beat CBA 35-21 on Friday, to remain unbeaten and will host the championship game Friday. It was the first time the Bison gave up any points since Guilderland and have outscored their opponents 228-46 this season.

Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the rest.