LATHAM — Bethlehem continued its winning ways by beating Shaker in four sets, 3-1.

The first went to the home team Bison 25-19, but The Eagles swept the last three 25-11, 25-16 and 25-21.

Bethlehem (11-3, 10-2) was led by outside hitter Stephen Shaw with 22 digs and 12 kills, senior setter Colin Lynch had six kills, four aces and three digs and senior middle hitter Marcus Gentile with 14 kills and two digs. Marco Gibbons had six blocks, 10 kills, four digs and three aces, outside hitter James Walston had 21 digs, nine kills and three blocks and setter Drew Klugman had 20 assists and four digs.

Bethlehem was supposed to wrap up the regular season at Niskayuna this afternoon but the game is postponed and it is not clear when or if it will be rescheduled.

Shaker was supposed to wrap up its regular season tonight at Saratoga but that match has been cancelled.

