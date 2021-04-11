COLONIE — The Garnet Raiders girls volleyball team had a tough time against powerhouse Burnt Hills, losing the Friday, April 9, match in three games.

The first went to the Spartans 25-12, the second 25-13 and the third 25-8.

Colonie moves to 2-5 on the abbreviated Fall II season and will next host Albany on Tuesday, April 13, before travelling to Niskayuna on Thursday, April 15.

High risk sports, including volleyball, were cancelled last fall because of COVID-19 and the Fall II season is slated to wrap up towards the end of this month. There are not any regional or state competitions scheduled.

