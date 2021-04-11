BETHLEHEM — The injury-plagued Eagles ended the regular Fall II season with a 55-0 loss to Shen on Saturday, April 10.

Football was cancelled last fall along with other sports deemed high risk for spreading COVID-19 so an abbreviated season was played this spring.

Shen jumped out to a 21-0 lead after one, tacked on 20 more in the second quarter and then seven in the third and fourth, respectively.

Bethlehem opened with a loss to Guilderland followed up by a loss to Saratoga and a loss to Schenectady before meeting up with Shen.

It is not clear at this time if Bethlehem will play any more football games this season.

Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the rest.