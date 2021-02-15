GUILDERLAND — Matt Brooker, of Albany, won the 17th Annual Brave the Blizzard Snowshoe race at Tawasentha Park, finishing the 5K with a time of 24:58.

Daniel Rogers, of Rensselaer, finished second with a time of 25:46 while Connor Devine, of East Byrne placed third with a time of 26:37.

The top female finisher was Lauren Williams, of Troy, with a time of 34:15. In second was Charity McManaman, of Colonie with a time of 34:43 while Joy McManaman placed third with a time of 35:11.

Time for the Saturday, Feb. 13, race was kept by the Albany Running Exchange.

