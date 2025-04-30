To the Editor,

A government study is only as good as its public participation. In the case of the Capital Region Transportation Council’s (CRTC) Central Ave West Corridor Study – covering the area between New Karner Road and Niskayuna – I am happy to say our community is off to a good start.

Last year, the CRTC publicly launched this initiative to “examine the existing transportation and land use conditions in this corridor with the intention of identifying opportunities for development, redevelopment, and improvements to multimodal safety and mobility.” They have now held two public meetings, completed one public survey (with another currently underway), and have overall been very illuminating about the future of this critical roadway for Colonie, Albany and the Greater Capital Region.

It was great to see so many interested folks turn out for the study’s second public meeting, with interactive results from the first survey and draft concepts available to all. Overall takeaways from the meeting and study so far include several potential opportunities for improvement in the areas of traffic and land use. The general public seems to be favoring efforts to improve road safety and traffic-calming measures, as well as mixed-use buildings that serve the needs of local residents and businesses first. I generally agree with these points, and I am hopeful that the CRTC and all relevant stakeholders can continue to take a slow and responsible approach to achieving some of these key tenets.

Alternatively, initiatives to dramatically overhaul or completely reimagine Central Avenue’s West Corridor overnight seem to be out of the question, which is a good thing for the sake of local residents, travelers and businesses. Rome wasn’t built in a day. It is important that we listen to each other as a community to avoid robbing our neighborhoods of their character.

Traffic and safety are still the first things I hear about when I talk to people about Central Avenue. Whether it’s potholes, pedestrians or poor lighting, it’s easy to forget that Central Avenue is in fact a state road. That’s why it is important to be involved now with the CRTC’s study, because I believe it is an important opportunity to bypass the state’s usual bureaucracy.

I want to thank the CRTC for being so open and accessible throughout this process. We have a long way to go as a community, but until then, I urge all of my neighbors and everyone else who frequents Central Avenue to get involved. An easy-to-navigate website (coloniecentralavestudy.org/), ongoing survey (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LXHFPHD) and their compiled results so far (coloniecentralavestudy.org/participate) are just the latest steps in our collective journey to change Central Ave’s West Corridor for the better.

I continue to be optimistic that our community can steer Central Avenue’s West Corridor in the right direction, as long as we all stay engaged!

Frank Mauriello

Minority Leader, Albany County Legislature, Colonie