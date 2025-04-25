To the Editor,

Governor Kathy Hochul has held up the New York State budget due to discoverymatters regarding evidence of crimes. Much of what is being portrayed in the news is extremely vague and unclear regarding discovery, everything is happening behind closed doors at the Capitol.

Staggering numbers of witnessed and reported crimes that are committed within Governor Hochul’s mental health agencies never go to 911, local police, coroners and district attorneys. The discoverydebate should be far wider than it is now, concealing the knowledge of reported crimes and evidence from prosecutors is obstruction of justice.

It is not complicated, all crimes committed against any New York State resident must go through 911 call systems, so the first basic piece of evidence is obtained, the 911 recorded call. Here are the famous 911 call operators’ words “911 -what is your emergency?”

911 call operators ensure that paramedics and local police first responders can swiftly arrive to assist those in need. Not so though for upwards of 1,000,000 New Yorkers with disabilities that live in residential care facilities and group homes. It is hard to fathom that this level of discrimination still exists for our most vulnerable, but it does, and it is deadly. The number one reason for deaths of people with developmental disabilities within the New York State OPWDD system, made up of both state and private agencies, is staff not calling 911.

There is no law in New York State requiring caregivers to call 911, which is an outrageous injustice. Another unfathomable travesty is that caregivers in New York State do not have to have any degree, any significant training, or licensing, like barbers, hair stylists etc. My 911 Civil Rights Bill A823 – S5406 is the answer to reform the system and to save countless lives. It is a very simple and straightforward emergency lifesaving and discrimination ending bill that requires mandated reporters by law to call 911 for all medical emergencies, physical and sexual assault crimes and all deaths.

Back to the discoveryissue, county elected district attorneys cannot prosecute crimes that occur in their own county against people with disabilities, whom I represent, when they are not notified of them. The criminal obstruction of justice happening regarding most reported criminal cases disappearing is happening in Delmar, New York at 161 Delaware Avenue. District Attorneys need to be notified or in other words they need the initial discoveryof the alleged crimes witnessed and called in by mandated reporters and then obviously the discoveryof all evidence to be able to prosecute the staggering numbers of sex crimes, assaults and criminally negligent deaths occurring.

Key evidence of crimes committed such as recorded 911 calls, paramedic reports, police reports, witness statements and affidavits, photographs, hospital reports, rape kits, surveillance footage if any, bloodwork, autopsies, medical examiner reports, death certificates etc. are all key evidence. Most, if not all, of this vital evidence is never obtained or retained by first responder law enforcement officers in New York State because 911 call systems are purposefully bypassed. Governor Hochul can and must address this 911 emergency crisis and discoveryissue immediately.

Michael Carey – Delmar