Dear Editor,

Joe Meister is our neighbor and a terrific person. Over the years, in the process of doing chores with and for him, we got to know Joe very well.

Joe is the type of person who makes the world feel lighter. His smile is always there, warm and steady, a constant reminder that someone’s in your corner.

What strikes us most is how engaging he is. He’ll pause mid-task to ask, “How are you really doing?” and listen like nothing else matters. And we love his stories. When he shares memories as a butcher in Albany, or his experiences in the Army during WWII, you hear both the pride and humility in his voice. They’re not grand tales but instead glimpses into a life fully lived.

After we finish yard work, we enjoy sitting with him, cold drinks in hand, the sun lingering in the sky. There’s no pretense, no hurry– just easy conversation and the pleasure of his company.

Joe means the world to us. Every laugh, every shared story, every quiet moment where we’re just soaking in the day. It all adds up to something we’ve come to cherish deeply. We are grateful for every moment we have spent with him.

On May 5th Joe turns 99. Happy Birthday Mr. Meister! And thank you!

Birthday wishes to Joe can be sent to:

Joe Meister, C/O Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3185, 404 Delaware Ave., Delmar, NY 12054.

Liam, Connor and Thomas Raleigh, Delmar