To the Editor:

I was thrilled to be appointed to fill a vacant seat on the Bethlehem Library Board in September 2023 and to be elected to the board last May. Serving the public and community, promoting inclusivity, and defending access to books and information were driving factors and the main goals which informed my decision to pursue a seat on the board.

In my short time on the board, we have faced a myriad of challenges and heard from the community on several issues. After having the opportunity to hear residents’ needs and concerns, my motivation for wanting to continue to serve on the board has evolved, while staying true to those initial goals.

One issue I know is top of mind for voters this spring is the status of the library building. The building project bond vote was a learning experience for us all. I came into the project late in the process, but I made myself available to answer questions and spent considerable time leading up to the vote pouring through comments online and sent to the board, answering questions, and overall trying to be as responsive as I could. In the end, I heard the community clearly and understand we have work to do as a board.

Some of my goals and priorities moving forward are to ensure that, as the board works to develop a path forward for addressing building maintenance needs and improvements, we are communicating frequently and transparently with the community and developing greater opportunities for the public to engage with the board. My professional career has been built on communications, from keeping the public informed of environmental issues across the state, to promoting greater access to public lands. Moving forward, I will take that experience to the library to be a force for improved communications, transparency, and engagement with residents.

As an example of my commitment to greater transparency, I will start with my own election campaign by committing to disclosing how much money I spend on my campaign as well as how much financial support I receive and from whom. As of this writing, I have not spent any funds, and am grateful to my husband for a donation of $49.40 in stickers.

I’m hopeful we can find a path forward for the building that meets the needs of the library and has the support of the community. Now more than ever we need strong libraries that are spaces for everyone to learn and grow and access knowledge and services. In this town of friendly neighbors, we certainly have our disagreements and feel passionately about many issues. I myself have always been passionate and active on many social justice issues. But the library is one place where individuals can come together, build community, and move ahead.

If a protected, welcoming, and transparent library are values you support, I hope I’ll have your vote May 20th at the High School.

Laura DiBetta,

Delmar