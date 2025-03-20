To the Editor,

Prior to the December 2024 failed $37 million dollar Bethlehem Public Library bond vote, I began to wonder what exactly is the responsibility of the members of a Library Board of Trustees in terms of fiscal management. Here’s what I found on the website of The Library Trustees Association of New York State from a section entitled, “Why Become a Library Trustee”….

“The Duties and Responsibilities of a Library Trustee include: provide fiscal oversight; exercise fiduciary responsibility for the use of public and private funds; holds a position of trust to represent the best interest of the community; a library trustee works with the other trustees on the board and with the Library Director to make the best fiscal decisions for the library.”

It is my opinion that the current members of the BPL Board of Trustees failed to fulfill these important fiscal responsibilities by spending nearly $2 million dollars on the BPL building proposal prior to the bond vote.

Clearly the current board was ignorant about public opinion, failed to use taxpayer dollars wisely, and deferred important maintenance and repairs for many years. It makes no sense to defer important maintenance and repairs, yet not hesitate to spend nearly $2 million dollars on architectural design and PR for a building plan proposal, a proposal which failed to pass in the end. A substantial amount of taxpayer dollars was wasted, in fact it was 25% of what was in the BPL’s general fund. The Board holds a position of trust and they failed us, the taxpayers.

Last night, at the 3/10/2025 BPL Board meeting, the Board of Trustees, in trying to figure out how to cover the cost of all the necessary maintenance and repairs that have been deferred for too long, discussed the possibility of floating another bond, possibly in a year.

On 5/20/2025, we in the BCSD will be going to the polls to vote on the upcoming school budget and, importantly, for two openings on the Library Board of Trustees. A reminder: each candidate will make a video which will be posted on the library web site as the election draws near. Watching the videos is very helpful and is a good way to familiarize yourself with the candidates’ positions. Voters must consider who best to vote for in this election. Current board member Lisa Scoons is retiring and Laura DiBetta is seeking re-election (to a five year term). At this point in time, at least two other candidates have thrown their hats into the ring.

This is our opportunity to vote for two board members who exercise common sense and fiduciary responsibility and who have the best interests of the taxpayers in mind.

Mark your calendars for May 20th and get out to vote!

Bonnie Goldsmith-Rooney,

Delmar