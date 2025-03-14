To the Editor,

The Spotlight’s reporting on the water issues in Bethlehem and New Scotland, and the lack of intergovernmental communication, is instructive. We must learn from what just happened and put in place a plan to ensure it doesn’t happen again. The health and safety of our communities is paramount, and Albany County residents deserve to know that their government bodies are communicating and collaborating when potential environmental events occur, and that they are addressed aggressively and proactively. That is why I am proposing an inter-municipal agreement within Albany County “regarding environmental incidents that impacts air or water quality”

Inter-municipal agreements are designed to facilitate cooperation between local governments, enabling shared resources and coordinated responses to common issues. This type of agreement would require the county and all towns, cities, and villages to immediately notify each other whenever an environmental incident occurs that impacts air or water quality. Such a protocol would guarantee that communities are promptly informed, enabling them to share vital information and collaborate on solutions.

This collaborative approach would not only shed light on potential connections between seemingly disparate issues but also foster a support network where municipalities can offer guidance and assistance to one another, especially when facing similar challenges. This cooperation is in the best interest of all residents and, in a sense, can be viewed as a “regionalization of information”

Furthermore, as I mentioned before this agreement must extend beyond water quality. Air quality concerns, such as those arising from large-scale fires or chemical releases that can travel significant distances, demand the same level of coordinated response. By creating a robust inter-municipal communication system, we can ensure that every community is equipped to protect its residents from a wide range of environmental hazards. This isn’t just good policy; it’s a fundamental responsibility of local government. To that end, I will work with my partners in government, including the Albany County Executive and County Legislature to help prioritize the creation and adoption of an inter-municipal agreement.

David DeCancio,

Bethlehem Town Board Member