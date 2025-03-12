To the Editor,

The car crash from last May, on highway 85, took the life of my step daughter, Shawna Marzahl. Shawna’s family really could not imagine going through something this devastating again, but we did!

Sentencing for Shawna’s killer was March 4th. After the dismal sentence was announced the family was informed that Shawna’s death was not violent enough to be considered a Violent felony. Shawna’s injuries were so massive that we are not able to determine which injury actually took her life. Shawna’s mother (Carla) and myself are disgusted with the New York justice system, as well as the people in the Albany courts.

Shawna’s killer was traveling high/drunk, at speeds exceeding one hundred miles per hour, and the wrong side of the road. This is nothing less than reckless homicide! The driver was charged with a reduced charge of manslaughter, mainly to lower the penalty, making it possible to rubber stamp the case in the courts. This type of insanity is only going to prolong these occurrences

The family appreciates the donations, sympathy cards, flowers etc.. during the funeral service in New York last May. Shawna had lots of friends in the area. Approximately four hundred mourners attended the New York funeral. Well over four hundred mourners attended the midwest funeral.

Richard Browning

St. Louis, Missouri