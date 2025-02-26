To the Editor,

In 2023, New York State amended the law regarding Senior Citizens Exemption (limited income), increasing the allowed Maximum Federal Adjusted Gross Income from $37,400 to $58,400, and amending the calculation. This change was long overdue since rising tax burdens, increased assessments, and increasing inflation have eroded many seniors’ financial ability. Albany County, to its credit, adopted a proposal to provide the maximum exemption and the revised calculation last year – seniors applying for the exemption received the increased exemption last month. Unfortunately, neither the Town of Bethlehem nor the Bethlehem Central School District has even considered the matter, to the best of my knowledge.

As individuals age, it becomes increasingly important to provide them with financial relief and support. One way to do this is through property tax exemptions for seniors with limited income which are designed to alleviate some of the burden of property taxes on older adults, allowing them to stay in their homes without being overwhelmed by property tax bills. This will free up funds to cover other essential expenses, such as healthcare or home maintenance, and can greatly improve their quality of life and provide peace of mind.

Although I believe even this increase is insufficient, increasing the Maximum by $22,000 would be a very big help to Senior Citizens with limited income and reflect at least some of the erosion that has occurred since the exemption was first adopted over 27 years ago, while assessments have increased significantly. Since budgets are now being prepared for the Town and the School District, it is imperative that the Maximum be increased by March 1.

This is not a concern I raise at the last minute. I have communicated the need for this to the Town Board, the BCSD, Senior Services, and local news organizations over the past year. The response has been underwhelming – almost non-existent. The deadline for action is March 1 if any relief is to be had this September and next January.

Larry Eckhaus

Delmar, NY