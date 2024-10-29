Voters in Bethlehem will have an opportunity this election year to make their local government more efficient by turning over the back of their ballot and voting YES on Proposition 2. Prop 2 takes the two-year terms of Town Supervisor, Highway Superintendent and Town Clerk and makes all of them four-year terms.

There are a number of benefits to this action. By moving these offices to four-year cycles it reduces the frequency of campaigning for the officer holders and allows for more focus on doing the job of the town. Changing these positions to four-year terms would also create a uniform standard of term across the town, as all other elected offices in the town are for four-years. Finally, this would provide an opportunity for more long-range planning on projects with consistent leadership.

This is a non-partisan issue, as such action has been taken by numerous municipalities across New York State from both parties. For example, in 2022 the Republican led town of Colonie extended their Supervisor and Town Clerk positions to four-year terms.

I hope the majority of my fellow Bethlehem voters will vote YES on Prop 2Jeff Baker, Delmar

