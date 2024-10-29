I write to urge Bethlehem residents to vote “Yes” on Proposition 2. If approved, Prop2 would convert the terms of Bethlehem Supervisor, Highway Superintendent, and Clerk from two years to four years.

Having run three years in a row, I can attest that it is an extreme hardship to run a town-wide campaign and the time spent campaigning is better spent doing the hard work providing essential functions to our citizens.

Our Town Board members and Receiver of Taxes, as well as the U.S. President and Governor already have four-year terms and it is inconsistent to, 4ave these three local elected officials run every other year.

A four-year term for local elected officials would allow them to plan long- term, rather than having to have a narrow focus on short-term planning in anticipation of having to run every other year. Over 280 municipalities in New York State have already approved referenda to convert to four-year terms (including Colonie, Ravena and East Greenbush) and Bethlehem should do it as well.

This is not a partisan issue, as both “red” and “blue” towns have approved moving from two- to four- year terms. Be sure to flip the ballot over and vote “Yes” on Propositi6n 2. Early voting starts October 26. See more information at bethlehemfot4.org and Facebook/bethlehemforfour.

Dan Coffey, Delmar