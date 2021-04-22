Dear Editor:

I recently visited the Town of Bethlehem website to get information regarding services. I was surprised to learn that the offices are still closed and residents are not allowed in the Town Hall building. I knew that Town employees were working from home, but I thought that the office had reopened given that Town offices in neighboring communities are now open. City offices such Albany, Schenectady and Troy are fully open with staff, as well as smaller town offices such as Colonie, Coeymans, Guilderland, New Scotland, Niskayuna, and Rotterdam being open for residents by appointment.

Having the Town of Bethlehem offices open is of significant psychological benefit to Town residents. Being open gives our Town a return to normal life and easier access to needed services. Having that in-person contact is part of what makes us a community. It is surprising and disheartening that there has not been progress in Bethlehem with reopening our Town offices, especially in light of reduction of COVID infection rates and wider availability of COVID vaccines.

— Karen Sullivan

Bethlehem