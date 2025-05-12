Landscape Theory

with Paul Steinkamp

Renowned local landscape architect and owner/operator of Helderledge Farm, Paul Steinkamp, will give a presentation at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 15 in the library community room. Please register to join us as Paul talks about landscape theory, while incorporating local issues and solutions.

Encore Books Opening

The Friends of the Library bookstore, Encore Books, is scheduled to be open Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., through September 2. Donations of gently used books, media, and jigsaw puzzles will be accepted only during Encore hours. The bookstore is staffed by volunteers and is weather contingent. Please be sure to check the FOL’s facebook page for updates.

Bead Creative

Adults, as well as students in grades 9-12, can register online to try an easy beading project. Whether you are a beginner or expert, you can join us at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 20, to learn tips and tricks to improve your beading techniques. The hardest part will be selecting which beads you want to use from our large supply!

Celebrate the

Renovation & 25 Year FOL Anniversary

Drop by from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 28, to celebrate the completion of the library capital project and wish the Friends of the Library a Happy 25th Anniversary! There will be live music by Peter Lavery and light refreshments will be served.

Holiday Hours

The library will be closed on Saturday, May 24 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Regular hours will resume at 9:30 am, Tuesday, May 27.

Save The Date –

Blood Drive

The American Red Cross will be taking blood donations at the library on Wednesday, June 4, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Please call 1-800-REDCROSS to schedule a time that works best for you.