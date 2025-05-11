Chair Yoga: May Series

Adults ages 50 and up are invited to a gentle

chair yoga session as part of the library’s May wellness series, taking place on Wednesday, May 7, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at the RCS Community Library. Registration is required for each session. Chair Yoga: May Series, RCS Community Library, 95 Main St., Ravena, Wednesday, May 7, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Register at rcscommunitylibrary.libcal.com.

Senior Cinema: “Lion”

Join the library for a screening of the film Lion, the story of a man who searches for his family 25 years after being adopted following his childhood disappearance. The screening will be held Wednesday, May 7, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the Community Room. Senior Cinema: Lion, RCS Community Library, 95 Main St., Ravena, Wednesday, May 7, 2 to 4:30 p.m. Visit rcscommunitylibrary.libcal.com for details.

Family Storytime

Families with toddlers and preschoolers are invited to enjoy songs, stories, and movement activities during Family Storytime on Thursday, May 8, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. in the Community Room at the RCS Community Library. Family Storytime, RCS Community Library, 95 Main St., Ravena, Thursday, May 8, 10 to 10:30 a.m. No registration required. More details at rcscommunitylibrary.libcal.com.

Needle Felted Flowers

Local fiber artist Donna Hamilton will lead a hands-on workshop for teens and adults on crafting needle-felted flowers on Thursday, May 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the RCS Community Library. Needle Felted Flowers, RCS Community Library, 95 Main St., Ravena, Thursday, May 8, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Registration required at rcscommunitylibrary.libcal.com.