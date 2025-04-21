A month of library love

Library Month is in full swing! Check out our displays, get creative with our Library Card Design contest, and don’t forget to stop by for a screening and conversation of IndependentLens’ “Free for All: The Public Library” on Friday, April 18, at 1 p.m. The documentary celebrates (and investigates) the history of our public libraries.

Art of the Repurposed

Please drop in at noon on Saturday, May 3 to meet the local artists who are making a difference by repurposing everyday materials into art. You’ll view art pieces on display at the library and get some great tips and tricks on using items you may have just lying around your home. We’ll create a frame using old watch and jewelry parts. Light refreshments will be served.

Bead Creative

Adults, as well as students in grades 9-12, can register online to try an easy beading project. Whether you are a beginner or expert, you can join us at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, Apr. 22 to learn tips and tricks to improve your beading techniques. The hardest part will be selecting which beads you want to use from our large supply!

Craft & Chat

Adults are asked to register for this casual craft & chat program. You can choose either the 10:30 a.m. and/or 6:00 p.m. time slot, on Wednesday, April 30. All project supplies will be provided.

Grab & Go

Adults are requested to register for this monthly craft program that you just pick up from the library and do at your leisure. This month, project supplies can be picked up any time after 10:00 a.m., on Monday, Apr. 28. These are easy to complete art projects that are meant to be relaxing and stress free.

Voorheesville History Walk

You are invited to register to join the first history walk of the season. Join local history guide Dennis Ulion at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, May 3, for this 2.5-hour walking tour of the Village of Voorheesville. We’ll meet at St. Matthews overflow parking and set off from there. Please wear comfortable clothing and shoes, as you will cover more than 2 miles. This program is subject to rain rescheduling.