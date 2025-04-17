A month of library love

Library Month is in full swing! Check out our displays, get creative with our Library Card Design contest, and don’t forget to stop by for a screening and conversation of IndependentLens’ “Free for All: The Public Library” on Friday, April 18, at 1 p.m. The documentary celebrates (and investigates) the history of our public libraries.

Screen-free storytelling

Since their introduction in 2023, our Toniebox kits have been a huge hit. We’ve recently refreshed and updated the kits to be ready for even more storytelling fun. Tonieboxes use audio storytelling to introduce developing readers to the wonders of narrative long before they can read the words in a book. Just place the character on the screen-free Toniebox and enjoy their stories and songs.

Picture book bracket continues

We are in our second round of voting for the Children’s Picture Book Bracket. Did your favorites make the cut? Vote each week for the best picture book in each of the sections, and we’ll tally the results as we narrow down the field. You can vote in person or online at bethpl.org.

WiFi out and about

When (if?) the days get warmer, don’t forget that you can access free WiFi available 24 hours a day, seven days a week courtesy of the library at the following locations: outside the library building, at the Elm Avenue park and pool, at Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, at Colonial Acres Park and at the Town Hall parking lot and playground.

Library budget vote

Bethlehem Public Library has proposed a $4.7 million tax levy, which is 2.61% higher than last year. This budget, like all past library budgets, comes within the limit specified by New York State. Also on the ballot are two seats on the board. Bethlehem Central School District residents will vote on Tuesday, May 20, from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. at Bethlehem Central High School.

Talk to a trustee

At our next open office trustee office hours on Thursday, April 17, from 10-11:30 a.m., a member of the Board of Trustees will be available to answer questions from the public. Stop by the lounge area just inside the library to chat.

Fiber art fun

Join us for our newest fiber arts social hour – In Stitches – on Wednesday, April 30, at 6 p.m. Knitters, crocheters and fiber artists of all experience levels are welcome. Instruction will not be available but experienced crafters may be able to talk you through the process and recommend resources.

Friends Book Sale Fundraiser

Save the date and make space on your bookshelves and stock up on some new-to-you books and DVDs this spring at the Friends of Bethlehem Public Library’s Book Sale fundraiser on the library plaza Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

For sale will be books, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks that have been removed from the library collection and are in excellent condition. Pricing is cash-only by suggested donation; the Friends will not be able to make change.