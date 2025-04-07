William K. Sanford

Town Library

Booktroverts Unite!

Silent Reading Club

Adults seeking a quiet, communal reading experience are invited to join the Booktroverts Unite! Silent Reading Club on Wednesday, April 2, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Maker Lab. Enjoy a cozy atmosphere with a virtual fireplace and refreshments while you delve into your chosen book. Registration is required. William K. Sanford Town Library, 629 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville, NY 12211. For more information and to register, visit https://events.colonielibrary.org.

AARP Defensive Driving Course

Enhance your driving skills and possibly qualify for insurance discounts by attending the AARP Defensive Driving course on Wednesday, April 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. This program is designed for adults seeking to refresh their driving knowledge. Registration is required. William K. Sanford Town Library, 629 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville, NY 12211. For more information and to register, visit https://events.colonielibrary.org.

Inclusible Adult Gaming

Adults are invited to participate in Inclusible Adult Gaming on Thursday, April 3, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Engage in various games designed to be inclusive and enjoyable for all skill levels. Registration is required. William K. Sanford Town Library, 629 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville, NY 12211. For more information and to register, visit https://events.colonielibrary.org.

Music Together

Families with young children can enjoy Music Together on Thursday, April 3, from 6 to 6:45 p.m. This program offers a chance to experience music and movement activities that support early childhood development. Registration is required. William K. Sanford Town Library, 629 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville, NY 12211. For more information and to register, visit https://events.colonielibrary.org.

Mini Glow Golf:

Teen Edition

Teens are invited to enjoy a fun evening of mini glow golf on Friday, April 4, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Experience the library transformed into a glowing mini-golf course. Registration is required. William K. Sanford Town Library, 629 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville, NY 12211. For more information and to register, visit https://events.colonielibrary.org.

Mini Glow Golf

Patrons of all ages can enjoy Mini Glow Golf sessions on Saturday, April 5, at various times: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 to 4 p.m., and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Experience the library transformed into a glowing mini-golf course. Registration is required. William K. Sanford Town Library, 629 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville, NY 12211. For more information and to register, visit https://events.colonielibrary.org.

Blackout Poetry Interactive Display

Teens are invited to participate in the Blackout Poetry Interactive Display, available all day from April 1 to April 18. Engage your creativity by crafting poems from existing texts in this self-guided activity. William K. Sanford Town Library, 629 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville, NY 12211. For more information, visit https://events.colonielibrary.org.

Personal Growth Book Club

Adults interested in personal development can join the Personal Growth Book Club on Monday, April 7, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. This month’s discussion will focus on “Judgment Detox: Release the Beliefs that Hold You Back From Having A Better Life” by Gabrielle Bernstein. Registration is required. William K. Sanford Town Library, 629 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville, NY 12211. For more information and to register, visit https://events.colonielibrary.org

Sensory Space Play Time!

Children can explore and engage their senses during Sensory Space Play Time! on Tuesday, April 8, with sessions at 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., and 5 p.m. Each 45-minute session offers interactive sensory experiences designed for youth. Registration is required. William K. Sanford Town Library, 629 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville, NY 12211. For more information and to register, visit https://events.colonielibrary.org.

Friends of the Library Meeting

Community members are welcome to attend the Friends of the Library Meeting on Tuesday, April 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. Join this group to support and enhance library services and programs. William K. Sanford Town Library, 629 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville, NY. For more information and to register, visit https://events.colonielibrary.org.