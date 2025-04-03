RCS Community Library

Chair Yoga Series Continues in April

Adults ages 50 and older are invited to take part in a gentle, chair-based yoga series at RCS Community Library. Led by a qualified instructor, these weekly sessions support flexibility, strength, and relaxation in a comfortable environment. The April classes take place on Wednesdays, including April 9, 16, 23, and 30, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Registration is required. RCS Community Library, Community Room, 95 Main St., Ravena. For more information and to register, visit rcscommunitylibrary.org/calendar.

Family Storytime Promotes

Early Literacy Through Play

Enjoy an interactive and educational hour at Family Storytime, designed for toddlers, preschoolers, and their caregivers. This participatory program includes stories, songs, movement, and early literacy activities for young children. The next session is Thursday, April 3, from 10 to 11 a.m. RCS Community Library, Community Room, 95 Main St., Ravena. For more information, visit rcscommunitylibrary.org/calendar.

Romp and Read Returns

for Active Storytime Fun

Romp and Read offers toddlers and preschoolers a playful start to the day with stories, songs, and interactive fun. Held twice weekly, the next session takes place Friday, April 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. No registration is required. RCS Community Library, Community Room, 95 Main St., Ravena. For more information, visit rcscommunitylibrary.org/calendar.

Saturday Fun for Families:

Hatching Chicken Eggs

Experience nature up close with George Steele, the Schoolyard Naturalist, during this hands-on Saturday family event. Children ages 3–12 will learn about the life cycle of chickens and watch live eggs in the hatching process. The event is Saturday, April 5, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Registration is required. RCS Community Library, Community Room, 95 Main St., Ravena. For more information, visit rcscommunitylibrary.org/calendar.

Craft and Connect at Fiber Arts Meetup

Bring your knitting, crochet, or fiber art projects and join fellow crafters for an hour of creativity and conversation. All skill levels are welcome at this informal gathering on Saturday, April 5, from 11 a.m. to noon. Registration is required. RCS Community Library, Meeting Room, 95 Main St., Ravena. For more information, visit rcscommunitylibrary.org/calendar.

Learn to Grow Edible Mushrooms

at Home

Discover the science and process behind growing mushrooms on wood in this informative workshop led by Gerry McDonald of the Mid-Hudson Mycological Association. Participants will explore fungal biology and watch a hands-on mushroom inoculation demonstration. The event takes place Saturday, April 5, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Registration is required. RCS Community Library, Community Room, 95 Main St., Ravena. For more information, visit rcscommunitylibrary.org/calendar.

More Romp and Read Storytime

on Tuesday

The Romp and Read series continues with more stories, action songs, and wiggles on Tuesday, April 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. Toddlers and preschoolers are welcome to join in without registration. RCS Community Library, Community Room, 95 Main St., Ravena. For more information, visit rcscommunitylibrary.org/calendar.

Writers Invited to Create and Share

at Library Meetup

Writers of all experience levels are welcome to join the “Write Together at the Library” group for a supportive evening of prose writing and discussion. Bring your work-in-progress or start something new on Tuesday, April 8, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Registration is required. RCS Community Library, Community Room, 95 Main St., Ravena. For more information, visit rcscommunitylibrary.org/calendar.