Family Story Time

Bring the little ones to a morning of storytelling, songs and early literacy fun during this lively storytime for preschoolers and their caregivers. Designed to encourage a love of reading, this program blends engagement and education in a cozy library setting. The session takes place Wednesday, March 26, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, visit https://bethlehem.librarycalendar.com.

Family Play Time

Families are invited to enjoy a relaxed, interactive play session following storytime. This open play time encourages creativity, exploration and social development through shared activities. The session runs Wednesday, March 26, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. Details are available at https://bethlehem.librarycalendar.com.

Community Yoga

Join instructor Dan May for a grounding yoga session that blends gentle movement with mindfulness and meditation. This class is open to all experience levels and offers an accessible way to end your day with intention. Community Yoga will be held Wednesday, March 26, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. Visit https://bethlehem.librarycalendar.com for more information.

Dreams We Chase: An Author Talk

Bestselling author Jennifer Weiner will join readers virtually to share insights about her writing journey, relatable characters and the stories that have shaped her career. This event is part of the library’s “Dreams We Chase” series. The virtual talk takes place Wednesday, March 26, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., hosted by Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. Learn more at https://bethlehem.librarycalendar.com.

Music and Movement

Preschoolers can get active while developing early literacy and motor skills through music and dance. This energetic session includes songs, rhythm games and movement exercises perfect for growing minds and bodies. Music and Movement takes place Thursday, March 27, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more details, visit https://bethlehem.librarycalendar.com.