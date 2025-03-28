American Red Cross Blood Drive

Give the gift of life by participating in the American Red Cross Blood Drive hosted at the library. Donors of all blood types are encouraged to take part in this vital health initiative, helping to save lives and support local hospitals. The drive will be held Wednesday, March 26, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Voorheesville Public Library, 51 School Road, Voorheesville. For more information, visit https://voorheesville.librarycalendar.com.

Library Tots

Babies and their caregivers are invited to enjoy a playful morning of songs, stories, social time and crafts designed to support early learning. This welcoming space offers a chance for little ones to grow, explore and connect. Join the fun Thursday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Voorheesville Public Library, 51 School Road, Voorheesville. Learn more at https://voorheesville.librarycalendar.com.

Thursday Afternoon Movie

Movie lovers are invited to sit back and enjoy a relaxing matinee with fellow film fans during this social afternoon screening. The program offers a chance to discover new favorites or revisit classics in a welcoming environment. The movie begins Thursday, March 27, at 1 p.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. at the Voorheesville Public Library, 51 School Road, Voorheesville. For movie details, visit https://voorheesville.librarycalendar.com.

Talk & Taste Cookbook Club

Share your love of cooking and conversation during this month’s Talk & Taste Cookbook Club. Participants are invited to prepare a recipe from a selected cookbook and come ready to discuss what worked and what didn’t—along with sharing samples. This foodie gathering will be held Thursday, March 27, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Voorheesville Public Library, 51 School Road, Voorheesville. Registration is required at https://voorheesville.librarycalendar.com.

Creativity Lab:

Coding with Robots

Teens are invited to a hands-on session combining creativity, coding and robotics. Participants will explore how technology and imagination come together through fun, interactive robot challenges. The lab runs Friday, March 28, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Voorheesville Public Library, 51 School Road, Voorheesville. Registration is required and more details are available at https://voorheesville.librarycalendar.com.