Library Board Meeting

Engage with the governance of your local library by attending the monthly Library Board Meeting. These meetings offer insights into library operations, future plans, and provide a platform for community members to voice their thoughts and suggestions. Your participation helps shape the services and programs offered, ensuring they meet the community’s needs. Venue: William K. Sanford Town Library, 629 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville. Date and Time: Wednesday, March 19, at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the library’s official website at colonielibrary.org

Music and Movement

Introduce your little ones to the joy of music and dance with our engaging Music and Movement sessions. Designed for children aged 5 and younger, accompanied by a caregiver, these sessions incorporate songs, instruments, and dance to promote early literacy and motor skills. It’s a lively environment where children can express themselves and develop a love for music. Venue: William K. Sanford Town Library, 629 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville. Date and Time: Wednesday, March 19, with two sessions available: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Registration is required and can be completed through the library’s event calendar at colonielibrary.org

Chilling Chapters Book Club

Delve into thrilling narratives with fellow book enthusiasts at the Chilling Chapters Book Club. This month’s selection is “The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand, a gripping tale that intertwines romance and mystery. Join the discussion to explore the plot’s twists

and turns, share your perspectives, and enjoy a lively conversation in a welcoming environment. William K. Sanford Town Library, 629 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville. Wednesday, March 19, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. To register and for more details, visit the library’s event listing at colonielibrary.org.

Toddler Time

Foster a love for reading and social interaction in your little ones through our Toddler Time sessions. Designed for children up to 36 months old, accompanied by a caregiver, these 45-minute programs include stories, singing, dancing, and free play. It’s an excellent opportunity for toddlers to develop early literacy skills and for caregivers to connect with others. William K. Sanford Town Library, 629 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville. Thursday, March 20, with two sessions available: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Registration is required and can be completed through the library’s event calendar at colonielibrary.org.

Inclusible Adult Gaming

Experience the joy of gaming in a supportive and inclusive environment with our Inclusible Adult Gaming sessions. In partnership with “Inclusible,” these events are designed for adults of all ages and abilities. Whether you’re looking to play games with friends, meet new people, or assist others in gameplay, this is a welcoming space for all. William K. Sanford Town Library, 629 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville. Thursday, March 20, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Registration is required and can be completed through the library’s event calendar at colonielibrary.org.

For information

For a comprehensive list of events and more information, please visit the William K. Sanford Town Library’s events calendar at or contact the library directly at (518) 458-9274.